A man sentenced to life without parole in the murder of a woman in 2011 will be arraigned in Kings County Superior Court on Thursday in another murder.
According to the California Department of Corrections, 31-year-old Jaime Osuna is believed to have killed his cellmate, 44-year-old Luis Romero, at Corcoran State Prison on March 9. Romero was found dead in his cell at around 7:30 a.m., after which Osuna was placed in a restricted housing unit after the body was found.
Osuna pleaded guilty in Kern County Superior Court to charges including murder, attempted, making threats and assault with a deadly weapon in 2017 in connection with the 2011 death of 37-year-old Yvette Pena. She was found at the El Morocco Hotel, according to police.
Coroner's officials said Pena died of blunt force injuries, sharp-force injuries and asphyxia.
Osuna was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.