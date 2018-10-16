A man was severely injured in an SUV vs. motorcycle collision on Monday night.
The Bakersfield Police Department said that at around 10:27 p.m., officers were sent to the 2200 block of Wible Road after getting a report of a collision in the area. When officers arrived, they found a man in the road who had sustained major injuries.
The department said the man was taken to a hospital for treatment and is currently in critical condition.
An investigation into the crash revealed that the man was riding his motorcycle northbound on Wible Road when a man driving an SUV southbound failed to yield the right of way to the motorcyclist.
While alcohol and drugs were not a factor regarding the SUV driver, it has yet to be determined if that is also the case for the motorcyclist.
