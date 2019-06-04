A man was seriously injured in a hit-and-run collision on Highway 99 in Delano on Tuesday.
The California Highway Patrol said a 2001 Ford Focus was heading northbound on Highway 99 south of Cecil Avenue at around 5:50 p.m. when he lost control of the vehicle, veered across the two leftmost lanes and collided with a 2007 Chevy Silverado.
CHP said the impact from the collision caused the Silverado to hit a nearby freeway sign, go off the road and up a dirt embankment, after which it collided with a tree. The collision also caused the Focus to drift off the roadway but did not collide with anything, CHP said.
The driver fled the scene on foot, according to the department. The driver of the Silverado, 32-year-old Jose Rosas, stayed until law enforcement arrived. He was taken to Kern Medical Center for treatment of moderate to major injuries.
The cause of the collision is still under investigation. No arrests have been made in the case.
