A California City man has been sentenced to 25 years to life in prison in the death of his girlfriend's 2-year-old son.
Matthew Berry, 31, pleaded no contest in October to a murder charge. The child suffered fatal injuries in 2013 as Berry drove off-road in a Dodge truck and crashed
A search of Berry's truck turned up both adult and children's clothing, a traffic ticket and two plastic baggies containing marijuana, according to court filings.
The coroner's office determined the boy, Pharaoh Van Vactor, died of blunt force trauma.
