One of the people convicted in the death of Joseph Lara and the hiding of his body was sentenced on Wednesday.
Dennis Marroquin, 25, was sentenced to 270 days in prison and three years’ probation after pleading no contest to conspiring to commit a crime. An accessory charge was dismissed as part of the plea deal.
As Marroquin has been credited with 268 days of time served, he is only expected to serve two more days in jail, according to court records.
Marroquin was arrested along with two others in January after a dog found a human toe in the backyard of a residence in southwest Bakersfield. After the finding was reported to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office, deputies found a body that was later identified as the 21-year-old Joseph Lara.
Over the course of the investigation, the Sheriff’s Office learned that Lara had died of an overdose of several drugs and was buried in the backyard to prevent discovery.
In April, David Williams also took a plea deal in the case and was sentenced to four years in prison for involuntary manslaughter.
Kailee Morrison was arrested on charges of conspiracy, being an accessory, possessing drugs for sale and keeping a residence to sell drugs. She also pleaded no contest to conspiracy to commit a crime in exchange for the other charges being dropped.
She is set to be sentenced on June 13, according to court records.
