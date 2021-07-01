Man sentenced to 22 years for attempting to ram deputies following chase

A man convicted of fleeing from deputies before charging at them in a stolen truck was sentenced to 22 years in prison on Thursday.
According to a Kern County District Attorney news release, Christopher Newsom was convicted of possession of a stolen vehicle, reckless evasion of a peace officer with a motor vehicle, assault with a vehicle of a peace officer, unlawful firearms possession, resisting arrest and hit and run. He was convicted by a jury in early June.
The release says Kern County Sheriff’s deputies tried to stop Newsom for driving recklessly and operating a vehicle without a license plate on Oct. 15, 2020. Newsom was on parole at the time and had a loaded sawed-off shotgun, the release says. He led deputies on a chase that lasted more than half an hour before he charged deputies with his vehicle.
At one point, a citizen pulled a deputy to safety, according to the release.
A sheriff’s helicopter and K9 eventually brought Newsom into custody.
“Intentionally trying to ram a peace officer with a vehicle is a major crime that puts officers in grave danger,” DA Cynthia Zimmer said in the release. “Crimes that endanger the lives of both peace officers and the community at large warrant an elevated sentence to protect public safety and ensure that such crimes are not tolerated and permitted to again put lives at risk.”
Newsom’s sentence was enhanced due to a previous “strike” on his record.
Deputy District Attorney Hunter E. Starr prosecuted the case.