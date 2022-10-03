Man sentenced to 20 years on child pornography charge

A Bakersfield man was sentenced to 20 years in prison Monday for a child pornography charge, according to a Department of Justice news release.
John Perry, 64, of , was sentenced for receiving child pornography.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
A Bakersfield man was sentenced to 20 years in prison Monday for a child pornography charge, according to a Department of Justice news release.
John Perry, 64, of , was sentenced for receiving child pornography.
In February 2020, Perry was found to have received on a cellphone, as well as on the internet through both the use of an email account as well as cloud data storage, over 1,000 image files depicting minors suffering various acts of sexual abuse, according to court documents. Many of the images depicted prepubescent minors, and Perry likewise engaged in a pattern of activity involving the sexual abuse of minors.
Perry had prior convictions in the states of Washington and California for committing crimes, including rape of a child, communicating with minors for immoral purposes and possession of child pornography.
Positive Cases Among Kern Residents: 288,301
Deaths: 2,549
Recovered and Presumed Recovered Residents: 276,968
Percentage of all cases that are unvaccinated: 72.35
Percentage of all hospitalizations that are unvaccinated: 83.19
Updated: 9/29/22
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.