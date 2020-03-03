A man the Kern County Sheriff's Office had reported was missing had been admitted to a hospital, where he died, KCSO reported Tuesday.
Allen Turner, 63, died of natural causes, according to KCSO. The Coroner's Office has notified the next of kin.
Turner had been last seen Feb. 10 in Bakersfield. Turner was considered to be at-risk due to mental health issues and not being able to care for himself, KCSO said at the time.
