The reported ring leader and killer in a 2010 burglary that ended in the murder of 81-year-old Dorothy Session was re-sentenced to life in prison during a hearing at the Kern County Superior Court on Wednesday.
David Moses received his sentence following Judge Charles Brehmer determining that Moses has done “nothing” to rehabilitate himself since he was originally sentenced in October 2012.
In 2016, Moses had his sentence vacated by the Fifth District Court of Appeals and sent back to the local court. The appellate court cited a 2014 California Supreme Court ruling that stated there shall not be a “presumption of favor” of life without parole for juveniles convicted of murder with special circumstances.
Moses was 17 at the time of the incident when he, Angelique Nash and her sister Katila Nash entered Session’s home in the 1500 block of Camino Sierra thinking it was empty. Upon finding Session home, Moses hit her and he and the Nashes fled, leaving Session bleeding on the floor.
Moses’ attorney, Deputy Public Defender Teryl Wakeman, made an argument for a sentence of 25 years to life in prison citing a traumatic upbringing and receiving “improper guidance.”
However, both Brehmer and Kern County Deputy District Attorney Terry Pelton cited that Moses had a troubled legal history both prior and since his initial conviction. They both also acknowledged Moses’ difficult upbringing and lack of good role models in his young life.
“There is no question that you were 17 at the time,” Brehmer said. “There is no dispute that your life growing up was not ideal, was not good and was not positive.”
According to Pelton, Moses was on probation when the 2010 incident occurred and has been found guilty of numerous offenses during his time in the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.
“He may have been at a reduced level of emotional maturity (at the time of the incident), but how mature do you have to be to realize beating up a little old lady is wrong?” Pelton said.
Session’s daughter and two of her grandchildren spoke emotionally at the hearing. Elaine Covert, Session’s daughter, spoke to the impact that her murder has had on the entire family.
“My sons have experienced psychological damage (from the incident),” Covert said. “My oldest son found her bloody body where (Moses’) fists ripped through her lip. He still has nightmares after finding her barely hanging onto life. He was diagnosed with PTSD.
“With time, I will forgive, but I believe Mr. Moses should face the consequences of his actions.”
Brehmer also cited two different psychological examinations that were done on Moses. He said that the last line of an examination done on Sept. 19 said that Moses “remains at risk for further violent behavior and sexual violence.”
Angelique Nash was granted a motion for release at the Kern County Superior Court on Sept. 21. Following a new law that took effect last year that changed a previous law stating that accomplices in crimes that result in murder are to be held liable for the murder. Nash was able to get a split ruling in her favor from the 5th District Court of Appeal on Aug. 3, as previously reported.