A man who once faced a murder charge in connection with a robbery that resulted in police shooting another suspect has pleaded no contest to multiple charges, according to court records.
Andrew Crotwell, 32, pleaded March 15 to three counts of robbery and a single count of resisting arrest, court records show.
Sentencing is scheduled for April 23.
Crotwell, Rogelio Vidal Landa, 47, and Anita Carvajal, 44 at the time, were traveling in a Jeep Cherokee at 9:15 p.m. April 4, 2017, in the area of Taft Highway and South Union Avenue. The Jeep was identified by police as a suspect vehicle used in multiple robberies.
The driver, later identified as Landa, failed to stop for police, leading officers on a short chase that ended when the Jeep struck a tree. Landa got out and ran, and an officer opened fire, striking him, police said.
Crotwell also fled the vehicle and was found nearby and taken into custody after "minor physical force" was used, police said. Carvajal was taken into custody without incident.
Police found an airsoft pistol during a search of the Jeep that was identical to a firearm seen in a surveillance video from one of the robberies, police said. Investigators searched for a revolver believed to have been discarded during the chase but were unable to find it.
Crotwell and Carvajal were originally arrested on suspicion of murder, but prosecutors instead pursued robbery and other charges against them. Carvajal in December pleaded no contest to being an accessory to robbery and was sentenced to time served.
The law allows a murder charge against people who participate in a crime that results in a death.
