A 36-year-old man pleaded not guilty to a charge of first-degree murder Wednesday filed in connection with a stabbing that occurred last year.
Michael Rosales is being held on $1 million bail and is next due in court Jan. 9.
Authorities near the California and Mexico border arrested Rosales earlier this month. He's charged in the death of Miguel Garcia, 23, at a party in the 2100 block of Dayton Avenue in March 2017.
