A man arrested in connection with a fatal shooting in central Bakersfield on Monday had his first court appearance on Wednesday.
During an arraignment hearing, Marquis Candler, 33, pleaded not guilty in the homicide of 47-year-old Jamore Joseph Holliday. He also pleaded not guilty to attempted murder, being a felon in possession of a firearm and battery. In a second case regarding a 2017 domestic violence assault, Candler pleaded not guilty to those charges as well.
The Bakersfield Police Department said at around 1:21 a.m. on Monday, officers were sent to the 600 block of 33rd Street after getting a report of shots fired in the area. When officers arrived, they found a woman suffering from a moderate gunshot wound. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Holliday was found dead in a nearby alley, the department said. BPD Public Information Officer Nathan McCauley said the Candler and the victims knew each other but was not able to provide any details on what caused Candler to allegedly open fire.
Candler was arrested at around 6:50 a.m. at an apartment on McCord Avenue and booked into the Kern County Jail.
The Kern County District Attorney’s Office is also pursuing a conviction in the Aug. 26, 2017 assault of Shonnise Johnson, who was in a relationship with Candler at the time. In that case, court documents say that Candler struck Johnson with a bat, severely injuring Johnson.
He was charged with assault with a deadly weapon, inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant, threatening with the intent to terrorize, willful cruelty to a child and vandalism.
Additional details on the case were unavailable, as Bakersfield Police Department Public Information Officer Nathan McCauley said the department does not usually provide information about domestic violence cases to provide privacy to the victims.
Candler has a history of priors dating back to 2005, including two felonies relating to domestic violence. He was convicted and sentenced to three years in jail for assault with a firearm, making threats, battery and false imprisonment, according to court records.
In 2011, he was sentenced to another nearly three years in prison on more domestic violence charges.
At Tuesday’s arraignment, Judge Colette Humphrey prohibited Candler from approaching the surviving victims in these cases, Chase Knight and Shonnise Johnson, as well as having contact with firearms.
Candler will next appear in court on April 23 for a pre-preliminary hearing.
