A man charged with having sex acts with a juvenile he met on the dating app Grindr pleaded no contest to the charges during a hearing on Wednesday.
According to the Kern County Superior Court, 47-year-old Gerardo Orbe-Lucas is expected to be sentenced to 10 years in prison on May 15 as part of a plea agreement regarding lewd or lascivious acts with a child under 14 and contacting a minor with the intent to commit a sexual offense.
Additional felony charges of sodomy and oral copulation with a child under 14 were dismissed as part of the plea deal, according to court records. If convicted on all charges, Orbe-Lucas could have served a life term.
Orbe-Lucas was arrested in June 2018 after a Bakersfield Police Department investigation into a rape that occured on April 11, 2017. According to court documents, police were called to a juvenile boy’s home after he told his parents that he was raped by a man he let into their house while he was home alone.
When the parents had come home at around 8 p.m., they told police that they noticed a green Ford Explorer parked in their driveway and that they saw a man walk to the Explorer and drive away, according to court documents.
When the parents went into the house, they found that their son had shut himself in the bathroom. When asked if he was okay, he told them that he was fine, court documents show. However, later that day, he told them that he had let a man in the house who had raped him.
According to court documents, the boy allegedly came into contact with Orbe-Lucas on Grindr and exchanged several messages with him. In one of the messages, he allegedly asked the boy if he wanted to have sex with him.
The boy told police that he thought he might be homosexual and was curious about it, so he gave the man his address, court documents say. Orbe-Lucas came to the house and allegedly forced the boy on his bed and engaged in sex acts with him.
The juvenile said he didn’t resist Orbe-Lucas because he was afraid he would harm him.
When the boy’s parents opened the front door, the juvenile said Orbe-Lucas told him not to tell his parents about what happened, grabbed his clothes and managed to leave the house, according to court documents.
After examining the messages between the juvenile and Orbe-Lucas as well as other evidence in the case, officers arrested him. Orbe-Lucas initially said he didn’t know the boy but later admitted to meeting him on Grindr and having sex acts with him, according to police.
Orbe-Lucas originally pleaded not guilty to charges, saying he believed the boy was 21, as that is the minimum age requirement for people using Grindr. He also said the acts were consensual, court documents show.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.