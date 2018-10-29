A Mexican citizen living in Delano pleaded guilty Monday to conspiring to cultivate, distribute and possess with the intent to distribute marijuana grown in Sequoia National Forest.
Alan Fernando Gomez-Paniagua, 26, fled from law enforcement officers investigating a large marijuana cultivation site in the McFarland Creek area in the forest, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, Eastern District of California.
He was stopped in a vehicle and arrested, the release said. At the grow site, officers found and eradicated 15,852 marijuana plants and more than 1,000 marijuana seedlings. They also found a loaded short-barreled shotgun with a pistol grip.
Pesticide containers, trash and thousands of feet of irrigation line were strewn throughout the site. In pleading guilty, Gomez-Paniagua agreed to make restitution to the U.S. Forest Service in the amount of $3,826 to cover the cost of cleaning up the grow site, the release said.
Gomez-Paniagua is scheduled for sentencing in federal court in Fresno on Jan. 22. He faces a mandatory minimum prison term of 10 years and a maximum term of life, along with a $10 million fine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.