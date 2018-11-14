An Earlimart man pleaded guilty to a conspiracy charge Tuesday in connection with a series of armed robberies at gas stations, convenience stores and liquor stores in Tulare and Kern counties.
Ulises Medina, 25, and others committed at least seven robberies from May 2016 to January 2017 in those counties then fled to Nebraska, where they committed two more robberies, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, Eastern District of California.
They returned to California and carried out another three robberies, the release states.
Medina is set to be sentenced Feb. 25 and faces a maximum statutory penalty of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine, according to the release.
Co-defendant Javier Beltran, 34, of Strathmore, previously pleaded guilty to two counts of "use of a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence," according to the release. He's scheduled to be sentenced Jan. 14.
