The Bakersfield Police Department arrested a man Tuesday evening on suspicion of firearm and gang related charges in the 1000 block of Casa Grande Street.
Kahleel Davis, 23, resisted arrest and was eventually detained and booked into the Kern County Jail.
Just before 8 p.m. officers conducted a traffic stop and search of a vehicle. They located a loaded pistol that had been stolen during a residential burglary, BPD said.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is encouraged to call BPD at 327-7111.
