A man was killed during a fatal traffic collision Tuesday afternoon at the intersection of White Lane and Grissom Street.
Four cars were involved in the accident, which occurred just after 2:30 p.m. according to the Bakersfield Police Department.
According to witnesses, a black Honda Civic was traveling eastbound on White Lane and ran a red light, BPD said. The car collided with a semi-truck that was making a southbound turn onto Grissom Street from White Lane. The Honda then collided with two other vehicles that were stopped at the intersection.
The driver of the Honda Civic was taken to the hospital where he later died as a result of injuries, BPD said.
There were no other injuries reported.
Drugs, alcohol, and speed were not believed to be factors in the accident, according to BPD.
The identity of the deceased driver will be released by the Kern County Coroner’s office at a later date.
This is the 10th fatal collision that's occurred in the city of Bakersfield this year, BPD said.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call BPD at 327-7111.
