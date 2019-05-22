TEHACHAPI — A man was killed in an officer-involved shooting on Wednesday.
The Tehachapi Police Department said at around 9:40 p.m., an officer became involved in a vehicle pursuit of a man suspected of having a firearm. The pursuit ended around the intersection of Red Apple Avenue and Westwood Boulevard after the driver allegedly rammed his vehicle into the officer’s patrol car.
A shooting took place after the officer made contact with the man, later identified as 21-year-old Juan Antonio Sillas. Sillas was pronounced dead at the scene and a semi-automatic pistol was recovered. The officer was not injured in the shooting.
The Kern County District Attorney’s Office is conducting an investigation into the shooting. The officer has been placed on administrative leave.
No details have been provided about the circumstances of the shooting.
