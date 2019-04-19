A man was killed in a shooting in southwest Bakersfield on Friday morning.
The Bakersfield Police Department said at around 1:54 a.m., officers were sent to an apartment in the 4100 block of Parker Avenue after getting a report of a victim of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a man who had sustained several gunshot wounds.
The department said the man was taken to a local hospital for treatment but died shortly after. The investigation into the homicide is ongoing.
Anyone with information about the case is urged to call BPD at 326-3953.
