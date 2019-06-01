A man was killed in a shooting in Southeast Bakersfield on Friday.
The Bakersfield Police Department said at around 8:02 p.m., officers were sent to the 1900 block of Raymond A. Spruance St. after getting a report of an assault. When officers arrived, they found a man who had sustained several gunshot wounds.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, the department said.
