A man was shot and killed early Friday morning at the intersection of Haley and Pearl streets.
The Kern County Sheriff's Office received reports of a shooting just before 4 a.m. When deputies arrived, they found a 35-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Despite lifesaving efforts at the scene he succumbed to his injuries, KCSO said in a news release.
Homicide detectives are investigating the case.
Anyone with information is asked to call KCSO at 861-3110 or Secret Witness Hotline at 322-4040.
(2) comments
PopTarts.....alas.... If only the well-funded coppers could deescalate the situation before any damage was done....
If only there was a social worker that could deescalate the situation before any damage was done….
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.