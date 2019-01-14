A man who died in a fall at the construction site of the Amazon facility in Bakersfield has been identified.
Brien James Daunt, 42, of Rancho Cucamonga died after a fall from a structure around 2:30 p.m. Saturday in the 1900 block of Petrol Road, according to the coroner's office.
Daunt was pronounced dead at the scene.
Cal/OSHA is investigating.
(1) comment
This is heart breaking , As I raised my daughter alone for many years and this story just made me think that it could have been me leaving behind a Daughter . I hope that she has family to receive her ,And I hope Amazon is compassionate to this family at this such tragic time , 🙏🏻
