A man was killed in a DUI-related collision on Highway 99 on Thursday.
The California Highway Patrol said at around 11 p.m., officers received calls about a rollover traffic accident on southbound Highway 99 north of Palm Street. When officers arrived, they found that a passenger of a 1998 Honda had sustained severe injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The man was identified by the Kern County Sheriff's Office on Friday as 30-year-old Victor Hugo Garay Jr.
CHP said it learned that the vehicle had been heading southbound on the 99 at high speeds and that the driver was intoxicated. The driver made an unsafe turn that caused the Honda to collide with a dirt embankment on the west shoulder.
The impact led the Honda to overturn and come to rest on its roof, the department said.
The driver, identified as 22-year-old Efrain Echevarria, was arrested and booked into the Kern County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence and gross vehicular manslaughter after being cleared of minor injuries.
