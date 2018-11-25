A man was killed when his truck hit an unoccupied crane in a construction area at the Westside Parkway on-ramp at Truxtun Avenue at 11:19 p.m. Saturday, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.
The driver, the only occupant of the truck, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. The identity of the driver was not released pending notification of his family.
The crash is under investigation and it isn't know whether speed, alcohol or drugs are a factor in the incident.
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the BPD at 327-7111.
