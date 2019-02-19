The California Highway Patrol responded to a crash that left a man dead Tuesday morning at Garces Highway and Wasco-Pond Road near Delano.
An unidentified 41-year-old man from Delano died when his pickup truck, traveling west on Highway 155, collided with another pickup truck at 6 a.m., according to a CHP report.
Jerry Hughes, 50, of Bakersfield, the driver of the second vehicle, was traveling north on Wasco-Pond Road when he failed to yield, the CHP report report.
Hughes was taken to Kern Medical with moderate injuries, according to the report.
The CHP does not suspect that alcohol or drugs contributed to the crash, according to the report.
The incident remains under investigation, according to CHP.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.