A man was killed in a stabbing in central Bakersfield on Wednesday.
The Bakersfield Police Department said at around 2:07 p.m., officers were sent to the 300 block of Union Avenue after getting a report of a man down in a parking lot in the area. When officers arrived, they found a deceased man who had sustained several stab wounds.
A suspect in the stabbing, 66-year-old James Jordan, turned himself into the department at around 3:45 p.m., BPD said. He was subsequently arrested on suspicion of homicide and booked into the Kern County Jail.
The department said it's believed a fight had led to the stabbing, but no other additional information was provided.
