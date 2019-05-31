SHAFTER — A man was killed and another arrested in a DUI crash that happened early Friday morning.
The Shafter Police Department said at around 4:22 a.m., the department received a report of a single-vehicle rollover accident on Santa Fe Way just south of Burbank Street. When officers arrived, they found that a passenger, later identified as 22-year-old Shafter resident Rene Daniel Chavez, was dead.
The driver of the red pickup, 22-year-old Miguel Pelayo Jr., was taken to a local hospital for treatment, after which he was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence causing bodily injury and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.