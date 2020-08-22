A man died Saturday morning when he lost control of his vehicle, which flipped and landed upside down, Bakersfield Police said.
It happened shortly after 9 a.m. at Union Avenue and Bernard Street, police said. The man, whose name has not yet been released. was traveling south on Union Avenue. BPD said no other vehicles were involved.
Police ask that anyone with information on the incident call 327-7111.
