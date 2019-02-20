A man was killed after getting hit by a vehicle in northeast Bakersfield on Tuesday.
The Bakersfield Police Department said at around 8:20 p.m., officers were sent to the 4200 block of Auburn Street after getting a report of a traffic collision in the area. When officers arrived, they learned that a man was crossing the roadway outside of a crosswalk and was hit by a vehicle.
The pedestrian sustained major injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment. He was pronounced dead shortly after.
The driver of the vehicle cooperated with the investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.