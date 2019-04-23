A man involved in a nearly 16-hour standoff with law enforcement earlier this month after climbing onto a roof in Lost Hills has accepted a plea deal, according to court records.
Ricardo Maldonado, 34, pleaded no contest on Monday to charges of brandishing a weapon to avoid arrest, trespassing and resisting arrest. His sentencing has been set for May 20, according to court records.
Kern County Sheriff’s Office deputies were sent to the Wonderful Co. facility in Lost Hills at around 3 a.m. on April 3 after getting reports of a man on the roof. When they arrived, deputies found that the man had a makeshift spear, according to court documents.
Maldonado told deputies that he was going to kill someone before he dies, threatening to harm anyone that came close to him, court documents show.
After nearly 16 hours of negotiation, deputies eventually got him off the roof after pepper spray and non-lethal impact munitions were employed, the department said. He was subsequently arrested and booked into the Kern County Jail at around 6 p.m.
The facility and nearby area were evacuated and traffic was rerouted in the area. The standoff also caused The Wonderful Co. to cancel some shifts at the facility, according to the company.
In addition to about 50 Sheriff's Office personnel, the California Highway Patrol, the Kern County Fire Department and Hall Ambulance also had crews on the scene, according to KCSO.
According to the Paso Robles Police Department, Maldonado is a Kentucky resident and that was in California at the time to visit family in Paso Robles. He was reported missing on April 3 by a family member.
The Paso Robles department said Maldonado had called his wife before the incident and told her he was being chased.
