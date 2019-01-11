A man was injured in a shooting in West Bakersfield on Friday.
The Bakersfield Police Department said at around 2:45 a.m., officers went to Mercy Hospital Southwest after getting a report of a victim of a shooting. Officers learned that a man had suffered minor gunshot wounds while he was driving on Stockdale Highway between Highway 99 and New Stine Road.
The suspect vehicle has been described as being a black four-door sedan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.