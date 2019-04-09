A man was injured in a shooting in southwest Bakersfield on Tuesday morning.
The Bakersfield Police Department said at around 10:20 a.m., officers were sent to an apartment complex in the 3500 block of Sampson Ct. after getting a report of shots fired in the area. When officers arrived, they found a man who had sustained moderate gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
The department said five people have been detained and are being questioned about the shooting, which is believed to have happened in or around the garage of one of the apartments. The motive behind the shooting is still being investigated.
A firearm was recovered at the scene, BPD said. No arrests have been announced.
