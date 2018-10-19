A person was injured in a shooting in South Bakersfield on Friday morning.
The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said that at around 6:21 a.m., it received a report of several gunshots being heard in the area of Altus and South M streets. When deputies arrived, they found several shell casings and found a man in the area of Chester Avenue and El Serrano Drive who had been injured by a gunshot on Altus Street.
The man was taken to the hospital for treatment and is in stable condition.
Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call the Sheriff’s Office at 861-3110.
