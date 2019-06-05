A man was injured in a stabbing in Oildale on Tuesday night.
The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said at around 9:10 p.m., deputies were sent out to the 1100 block of McKinley Avenue after there were reports of gunshots fired in the area. However, when deputies arrived, they found a man in his 30s who had been stabbed several times.
He was taken to a local hospital for treatment of minor to moderate injuries. While gunshots were reported, the department said they did not find any victims of a gunshot.
KCSO has no suspects at this time. The stabbing is still under investigation.
