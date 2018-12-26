A man was injured in a stabbing early Wednesday morning.
The Bakersfield Police Department said that at around 12:06 a.m., officers were sent to the 1000 block of Monterey St. after getting a report of a stabbing in the area. When officers arrived, they found a man who had sustained minor to moderate stab wounds to an arm and his neck.
The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment, police said.
The suspect, who fled the area on a bicycle, has been described as a Hispanic man in his 20s, around five-feet-nine-inches tall, heavy with short black hair, last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, blue jeans and black shoes.
Anyone with information on the suspect’s whereabouts is urged to call the police at 327-7111.
