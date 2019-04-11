A man was injured in a shooting in northeast Bakersfield on Wednesday.
The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said at around 11:16 p.m., deputies were sent to the 700 block of Knotts Street after getting a report of a shooting victim. When they arrived, deputies found a 30-year-old man who had been shot in the leg.
The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment and is expected to recover, KCSO said.
In investigating the area, the department said deputies found several shell casings and learned from witnesses that a silver or gray four-door vehicle, possibly a Nissan Altima, wasin the area during the time of the shooting and may have been involved.
Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call the department at 861-3110.
