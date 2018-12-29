A man was injured in a shooting on Saturday morning.
The Bakersfield Police Department said that at around 12:40 a..m, officers were sent to the south alley of the 600 block of Kentucky Street after getting a report of a shooting in the area. When they arrived, officers found a man who had sustained non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.
No one has been arrested yet in connection to the shooting. The case is still under investigation.
