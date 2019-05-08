A man was seriously injured in a shooting in northeast Bakersfield early Wednesday morning.
The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said at around 12:27 a.m., officers were sent to Monterey and Barlow streets after getting reports of shots fired in the area. When they arrived, they found a 30-year-old man who had sustained several gunshot wounds.
He was transported to a local hospital for treatment of moderate injuries, the department said.
No arrests have been made in the case and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the case is urged to call the Sheriff’s Office at 868-3110.
