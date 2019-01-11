A man was injured in a stabbing in Mojave on Thursday.
The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said at around 1:41 a.m., deputies were sent to the 3300 block of Martin Avenue after getting a report of a stabbing. When they arrived, deputies found a man with a non-life-threatening stab wound. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
The department said it is pursuing a possible suspect in the case. A warrant has been obtained, but the suspect has not yet been located.
Anyone with information about the case is urged to call the department at 861-3110.
