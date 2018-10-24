A man was injured in a hit-and-run incident in Lost Hills on Tuesday.
The California Highway Patrol said that at around 7:05 p.m., officers received a report of a traffic collision in the area of Highway 46 and Lost Hills Road. When officers arrived, they learned that an SUV was travelling northbound on Highway 46 and hit a man as he walked in a crosswalk east across Highway 46.
After the collision, the CHP said the SUV fled the scene, leaving the 26-year-old victim with major injuries. The man was taken to Kern Medical Center for treatment.
