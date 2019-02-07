A man in a wheelchair who died after being hit by a vehicle at a northwest Bakersfield intersection has been identified.
Steve Madden, 57, was struck around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday while crossing inside a crosswalk at Rosedale Highway and Calloway Drive, according to the coroner's office and police.
He died early Wednesday morning at Kern Medical Center, according to the coroner's release.
Police said the driver remained at the scene and it's not believed that drugs, alcohol or speed were involved.
