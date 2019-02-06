A man in a wheelchair suffered fatal injuries when a vehicle struck him in a northwest Bakersfield crosswalk Tuesday morning.
The man, whose named has not yet been released, was taken to a local hospital where he died, according to police.
The crash occurred as the man was crossing inside a marked crosswalk at the intersection of Calloway Drive and Rosedale Highway, police said. The driver remained at the scene and is coopering with the investigation.
Drugs, alcohol and speed do not appear to be factors, police said.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.
