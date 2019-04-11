The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an assault that happened Thursday morning in Oildale.
The department said at around 5:15 a.m., deputies were sent to the 900 block of S. Hurrle Ave after getting a report of an assault. When they arrived, deputies found a man who had sustained major injuries from an assault. He was taken to a local hospital and is in critical condition.
The department didn’t provide any details about the assault.
No one has been arrested in the case, the department said. The investigation is still ongoing.
