A pedestrian is in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle in the 2400 block of Mt. Vernon Avenue Sunday evening.
The incident occurred around 7:26 p.m. and the man was transported to a local area hospital, according to a news release from the Bakersfield Police Department.
An investigation revealed the driver had the right-of-way and is cooperating with the investigation.
Alcohol or drugs are not a factor in this collision, BPD said in the release. The driver of the vehicle was determined to have a suspended driver’s license and was cited and released from the scene, BPD said.
Anyone with information regarding the investigation is asked to call BPD at 327-7111.
