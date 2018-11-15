A man is in critical condition following an altercation outside a Northwest Bakersfield home Wednesday night, Bakersfield Police said in a news release.
Police found "a man down" in front of a residence on El Capitan Avenue, near Old Farm and Noriega roads. It was determined he had suffered blunt force trauma and he was taken to the hospital. Police have labeled the incident an assault with a deadly weapon.
Anyone with information about the case should contact Bakersfield Police.
