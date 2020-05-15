The Bakersfield Police Department has identified a suspect wanted for a Feb. 20 burglary at the Ramco Express, located at 2222 F St., as well as other burglary and vandalism incidents this year.
The suspect is Christopher Lee Gamel, 41, who stands 5-feet-10 inches tall, weighs 155 pounds, and has blond hair and blue eyes, according to BPD. Gamel is a suspect in at least four commercial burglary investigations that occurred within the past year, BPD said. He currently has an arrest warrant for four counts of burglary and four counts of felony vandalism, according to BPD.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective J. Perez at 326-3593 or BPD at 327-7111.
(1) comment
This guy is a career criminal and doper. He'll be heading back to prison, again, soon.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.