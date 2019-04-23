A man who faced a life term in prison in the killing of a roommate will now be out of prison in 13 years.
Theron Ausbie, 24, was sentenced to 13 years in prison on Tuesday after his 2015 murder conviction was overturned in November by an apellate court due to errors in the confession transcript and improper instructions to the jury.
In addition, a felony murder rule that Ausbie was originally convicted on was changed on Jan. 1.
Under the previous state rule, defendants could be found guilty of murder and receive life sentences if they weren’t the actual killer but committed a felony that resulted in the death of another person. Under the new rule, implemented through Senate Bill 1437, a person must directly commit or aid in the killing to be charged with murder.
Due to the change, a plea agreement was offered, which Ausbie took. He pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter and robbery in March.
David Martinez, who was also involved in the homicide of 45-year-old Kelly Gill, has pleaded no contest to second-degree murder in Gill's death and is serving 15 years to life.
According to court documents, Gill and the defendants had lived together. Ausbie and Martinez planned to rob Gill to get his disability checks. However, the robbery went wrong after Ausbie said Martinez tried to grab Gill’s throat at one point and accidentally killed him.
Gill was found covered in blankets and clothing in Ausbie’s room two days after the incident occurred. Gill was found to have died from suffocation, specifically neck compression, court documents show.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.