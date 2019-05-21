An Arvin man charged with killing a pedestrian in a DUI crash in 2017 was sentenced on Tuesday.
Jesus Rodriguez Moreno, 56, was sentenced by Judge John Lua to 20 years to life in prison after being convicted in April of murder, gross vehicular manslaughter, hit-and-run and driving without a license in connection with a crash in Lamont on June 3, 2017 that killed 39-year-old David Rosales Rico.
According to the California Highway Patrol, Moreno was driving north on Highway 184 north of Buena Vista Boulevard at around 9:30 p.m. when he drifted onto the right shoulder and hit a telephone pole.
Moreno left the area and continued heading north, officers said. At one point, he began veering to the right again and this time hit and killed a pedestrian, Rico, CHP said. He fled the scene but was later found less than two miles from the site of the crash after his vehicle began leaking fluid.
Moreno was arrested and found to be under the influence of alcohol with a blood-alcohol content three times the legal limit, according to court documents.
According to court records, Moreno had four prior DUI cases. As this DUI offense led to a death, Moreno was charged with murder. He pleaded not guilty to the charges in 2017.
