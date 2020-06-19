A Kern County jury found a man guilty of attempted voluntary manslaughter, shooting from a vehicle, and assault with a firearm during a November 2019 shooting in the parking lot of Smart & Final on Mt. Vernon Avenue in east Bakersfield.
Isaiah Marshall faces up to 32 years to life in prison for the shooting, according to a news release from the Kern County District Attorney's Office. Sentencing is scheduled for July 31.
On November 15 at 6:30 p.m. the victim and his wife were loading groceries into their vehicle when Marshall approached in his car. An argument ensued regarding Marshall wanting a parking spot, the DA's office said.
Marshall shot the unarmed victim directly in the chest from about 5 feet away, the DA's office said. The victim suffered a through-and-through gunshot wound to the chest and was treated on the scene by nearby California Highway Patrol officers before being taken to Kern Medical Center, the DA's office said.
Immediately after the shooting, Marshall disposed of the gun and car and fled to Las Vegas. He remained in hiding for about two weeks before returning to Bakersfield, the DA’s office said.
When Marshall was questioned by police he began sobbing, said he "needed guidance" and asked for an attorney, according to a police report.
“Our laws are designed to ensure that violent criminals who seek to ratchet up violence by use of firearms are punished appropriately,” said Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer. “When the defendant in this case produced a firearm and shot the unarmed victim at point-blank range, he placed more value in a parking space than he did upon the life of another human being.”
