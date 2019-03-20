A man convicted this week of murder in a shooting at a Wasco park faces 66 years to life in prison, according to prosecutors.
Miguel Jaime, 32, was found guilty of second-degree murder in the shooting death of Alvin Lamont Moore, 50, prosecutors said.
Following his conviction, prosecutors said the court found it true that Jaime had been convicted of two previous "strike" offenses, making this a third strike offense and qualifying him for an increased sentence.
Sentencing is set for April 16.
The shooting occurred Sept. 1 at Southgate Park in Wasco. Jaime and another man, Vinson Callahan, got into a fistfight, prosecutors said.
During the fight, Jaime's girlfriend, Christina Gutierrez, kicked Callahan while he was on the ground. Moore intervened and pulled Gutierrez away from Callahan, pushing her to the ground, according to prosecutors.
Jaime then pulled a 9mm handgun from his waistband and shot Moore twice, prosecutors said. The rounds truck Moore in the upper abdomen and the back of his leg.
